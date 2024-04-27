Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Mesabi Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MSB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Mesabi Trust
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mesabi Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.