Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mesabi Trust

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.