Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 835,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,850. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

