Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,298 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,304,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.