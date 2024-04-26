Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $422,650 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

