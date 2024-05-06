Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Hits $253.63 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00009179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and $253.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,488.46 or 1.00023835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003617 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,248,230 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

