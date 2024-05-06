Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $17.63 on Monday, reaching $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $602.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

