Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE PINE opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

