Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Sempra’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. 253,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Sempra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

