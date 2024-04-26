NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,518.10 or 1.00074472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007921 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.