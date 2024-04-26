Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

