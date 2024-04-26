Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $64,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $99.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,254 shares of company stock worth $4,669,294. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

