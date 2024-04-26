Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 14,739 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OUT opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

