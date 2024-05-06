Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.650-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

Cabot Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. 454,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.