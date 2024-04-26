Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $71.57 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

