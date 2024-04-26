Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Rafael worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 4,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 776.36%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

