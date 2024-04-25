Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 64 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($154.15).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($58,454.35).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell bought 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($154.94).
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194.65 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,837,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.52). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,486.67, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
