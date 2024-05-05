My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,413.50 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $50,413.50 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

