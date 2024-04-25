Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases By 2,000.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.8351 dividend. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.36%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHEXY

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.