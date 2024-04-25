Bfsg LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,911. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPBI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.