Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.89. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,125 shares of company stock worth $6,083,396 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

