Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.35.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

