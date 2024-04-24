TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $27.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 4,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRST

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,879 shares of company stock worth $80,023. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.