Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.15. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

