SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 9,622 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

