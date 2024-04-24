Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.
Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,292. The firm has a market cap of $715.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $24.87.
In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.
