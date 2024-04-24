PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $181.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. 3,315,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,727. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.3% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

