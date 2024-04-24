Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 65.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

