Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

LLY traded down $11.77 on Wednesday, reaching $733.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,458. The stock has a market cap of $697.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $370.68 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $763.89 and its 200 day moving average is $664.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

