Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,528 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 528,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

