Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $19.50 at TD Cowen

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 4,169,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Invesco by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

