Grok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.89 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Grok token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Grok has a total market capitalization of $56.49 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grok has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00999987 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,825,640.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.