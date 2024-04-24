Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $285.88. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,543. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average is $217.73. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

