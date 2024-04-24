Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.37.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,248. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.79. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

