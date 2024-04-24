BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZAG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,858. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.43.

