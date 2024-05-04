Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

