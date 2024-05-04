Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,795,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 5,523,293 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

