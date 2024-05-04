Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equifax by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFX opened at $227.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

