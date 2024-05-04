Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

