Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

