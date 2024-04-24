Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

ABNB opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

