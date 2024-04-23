Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 390,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

VSAT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 630,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

