Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

