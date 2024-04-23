Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 4.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 4,103,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,449,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

