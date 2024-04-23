Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,871. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.83. 1,213,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,543. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

