Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) SVP Sells 16,438 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ProKidney Stock Performance
PROK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROK. Bank of America cut shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ProKidney
About ProKidney
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProKidney
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.