First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,139. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

