Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $259.68 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

