Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 425 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 115.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.57.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

