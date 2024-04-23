BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $608.78 or 0.00917296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $91.03 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,532,891 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,532,978.04886594. The last known price of BNB is 605.83588707 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,120,311,133.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

