Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.36.

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0898464 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

